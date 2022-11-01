ISLAMABAD - The federal government
on Monday constituted a
three-member Commission
of Inquiry headed by Justice
(retd) of Lahore High Court Abdul Shakoor Paracha to inquire
into the mysterious killing of
renowned journalist Arshad
Sharif in Kenya.
The federal cabinet has formally approved formation of
the commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017, according to the
summary approved by the
cabinet.
The other members of the
commission include Additional Inspector General of Police
Dr Usman Anwar and Deputy Director General Intelligence
Bureau (IB) Omar Shahid Hamid. Hamid is also part of the
two-member probe team that is
in Kenya to probe the incident.
On October 23, TV anchorperson Sharif was shot and killed
by Kenyan police under mysterious circumstances causing
widespread outrage in Pakistan
and prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce
that a judicial probe will be
held into the incident. The police in a statement said that the
shooting was a case of “mistaken identity.”
Under the terms of reference
(ToRs), the commission will inquire into the facts of the “tragic death” of the senior journalist and shall submit its report
to the federal government
within 30 days. FIA shall provide the secretariat support to
the commission including logistics, according to To