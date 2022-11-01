Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government

on Monday constituted a

three-member Commission

of Inquiry headed by Justice

(retd) of Lahore High Court Abdul Shakoor Paracha to inquire

into the mysterious killing of

renowned journalist Arshad

Sharif in Kenya.

The federal cabinet has formally approved formation of

the commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017, according to the

summary approved by the

cabinet.

The other members of the

commission include Additional Inspector General of Police

Dr Usman Anwar and Deputy Director General Intelligence

Bureau (IB) Omar Shahid Hamid. Hamid is also part of the

two-member probe team that is

in Kenya to probe the incident.

On October 23, TV anchorperson Sharif was shot and killed

by Kenyan police under mysterious circumstances causing

widespread outrage in Pakistan

and prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce

that a judicial probe will be

held into the incident. The police in a statement said that the

shooting was a case of “mistaken identity.”

Under the terms of reference

(ToRs), the commission will inquire into the facts of the “tragic death” of the senior journalist and shall submit its report

to the federal government

within 30 days. FIA shall provide the secretariat support to

the commission including logistics, according to To