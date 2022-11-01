ISLAMABAD   -    The federal government 

on Monday constituted a 

three-member Commission 

of Inquiry headed by Justice 

(retd) of Lahore High Court Abdul Shakoor Paracha to inquire 

into the mysterious killing of 

renowned journalist Arshad 

Sharif in Kenya.

The federal cabinet has formally approved formation of 

the commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017, according to the 

summary approved by the 

cabinet.

The other members of the 

commission include Additional Inspector General of Police 

Dr Usman Anwar and Deputy Director General Intelligence 

Bureau (IB) Omar Shahid Hamid. Hamid is also part of the 

two-member probe team that is 

in Kenya to probe the incident. 

On October 23, TV anchorperson Sharif was shot and killed 

by Kenyan police under mysterious circumstances causing 

widespread outrage in Pakistan 

and prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce 

that a judicial probe will be 

held into the incident. The police in a statement said that the 

shooting was a case of “mistaken identity.”

Under the terms of reference 

(ToRs), the commission will inquire into the facts of the “tragic death” of the senior journalist and shall submit its report 

to the federal government 

within 30 days. FIA shall provide the secretariat support to 

the commission including logistics, according to To