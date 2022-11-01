FAISALABAD - City Traffic Police
launched a campaign for
pasting reflectors free of
cost on rear side of light
and heavy vehicles in
order to control road accidents and save human
lives in low visibility days
of fog and smog days. CTO
Mian Muhammad Akmal,
while inaugurating the
campaign here on Monday, said that reflectors
at rear side of vehicles
,especially slow-moving
motors, were needed to
control road accidents
during foggy weather.
He urged the citizens to
paste reflectors on rear
sides of their vehicles and
keep the indicators, headlights and back lights of
vehicles functional. He directed the education unit
Incharge, Zubair Wahla to
continue the campaign in
the public interest.