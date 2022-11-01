Share:

FAISALABAD - City Traffic Police

launched a campaign for

pasting reflectors free of

cost on rear side of light

and heavy vehicles in

order to control road accidents and save human

lives in low visibility days

of fog and smog days. CTO

Mian Muhammad Akmal,

while inaugurating the

campaign here on Monday, said that reflectors

at rear side of vehicles

,especially slow-moving

motors, were needed to

control road accidents

during foggy weather.

He urged the citizens to

paste reflectors on rear

sides of their vehicles and

keep the indicators, headlights and back lights of

vehicles functional. He directed the education unit

Incharge, Zubair Wahla to

continue the campaign in

the public interest.