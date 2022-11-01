FAISALABAD    -    City Traffic Police 

launched a campaign for 

pasting reflectors free of 

cost on rear side of light 

and heavy vehicles in 

order to control road accidents and save human 

lives in low visibility days 

of fog and smog days. CTO 

Mian Muhammad Akmal, 

while inaugurating the 

campaign here on Monday, said that reflectors 

at rear side of vehicles 

,especially slow-moving 

motors, were needed to 

control road accidents 

during foggy weather. 

He urged the citizens to 

paste reflectors on rear 

sides of their vehicles and 

keep the indicators, headlights and back lights of 

vehicles functional. He directed the education unit 

Incharge, Zubair Wahla to 

continue the campaign in 

the public interest.

