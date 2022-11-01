Share:

KARACHI - A World Bank (WB) delegation led by its Practice Manager for Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management for South Asia Region Mr Abhas K Jha met Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and discussed the housing project being launched with $500 million funding of the bank. The CM told the delegation that the proposal for starting construction of the houses was at the final stage. He added that his P&D team and the CEO of the provincial housing company would meet with the World Bank concerned team to finalise the plan so that it could be started.