The US State Department Spokesman Ned Price once again rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s regime change allegations, saying the United States would not let “propaganda, disinformation” get in the way of its bilateral ties with Pakistan.

Price made these remarks during a press briefing while answering a question about former prime minister Imran Khan blaming the US for his ouster from office.

“We won’t let propaganda, we won’t let misinformation or disinformation get in the way of an important bilateral relation, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan,” he reiterated.

The United States said that it would continue to counter disinformation with information.

Responding to a question regarding the elections in Pakistan, the spokesman said the US supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles not just in Pakistan, but around the world.

Earlier, US Senator Chris Hollen had said the Joe Biden administration wants strong ties with Pakistan.

Exclusively talking to ARY News after addressing the ceremony hosted by Dr Mubashir Chaudhry in Washington, Senator Hollen said the US working with Pakistan to address the hazards caused by the devastating floods and so far Joe Biden administration has given aid of $75 million to strengthen Islamabad’s relief efforts.