16 new coronavirus cases reported in past week: officials

Sixteen new coronavirus cases were reported during the past week across the country, health officials said on Wednesday.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity rate stood at 0.52 percent, while no patient was in critical condition.

About 3,100 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past week.

Meanwhile, an official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of COVID-19.

He said there was a surveillance system in place at all entry points of the country, including airports, where rapid tests and screening of passengers continued.

He said that 90 percent of the country’s population had already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

