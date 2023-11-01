Wednesday, November 01, 2023
4,000 illegal Afghans leave Karachi, says Haris Nawaz

| An operation will be launched against illegal immigrants from tomorrow

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Around 4000 Afghan nationals illegally staying in Karachi, have returned back to home, Sindh’s Home Minister said on Tuesday.
Haris Nawaz, talking to media said that illegal Afghan immigrants in batches of 300 to 400 will be sent to Chaman border crossing within two to three days. Today, October 31, is fixed by the government as the last day of the immigrants illegally staying in Pakistan to leave voluntarily.
Home minister said that illegal immigrants will not be kept in the country for more days. “An operation will be launched against illegal immigrants from tomorrow,” caretaker minister said. “Pakistan has host Afghan brethren for long time,” he stated. “Those staying legally in the country, wouldn’t have any problem. Those without travel papers will be sent back to their country,” he said.
“There are 1,70,000 Afghan citizens in Sindh, around one Lac in Karachi,” Nawaz said. He said that illegally staying Indian and Bangladeshi citizens will be sent back to their countries by trains.
“A crackdown will be launched against those who won’t leave the country voluntarily,” he further said. “Those harbouring illegal immigrants would also face legal consequences,” provincial minister said. The government has setup refugee camps in KP and Balochistan with arrangements of food, medical treatment and other basic necessities.

