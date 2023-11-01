43 new dengue cases

LAHORE - In a concerning development, the city witnessed an alarming surge of 43 new positive dengue cases, during the past 24 hours, total numbers of patients reached 3885. The provin­cial capital recorded 22 probable and 120 suspected dengue cases, indicat­ing the widespread impact of this disease. In response to this escalating crisis, authorities conducted dengue spraying at 142 locations follow­ing a spike of 35 new positive larva, reported by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa in a state­ment issued here on Tuesday.