4th PN Int’l nautical contest starts at PNA

ISLAMABAD - The 4th Pakistan Navy International Nautical Competition commenced at the Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA) Karachi, said a press release re­ceived here on Tuesday.

The four-day competition will conclude No­vember 3. Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Muhammad Khalid graced the occa­sion as chief guest. This year, the event will wit­ness highest level of participation wherein teams from Azerbaijan, China, Indonesia, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkiye and host team from PNA will contest for the coveted trophy.

The competition comprises sailing, swimming, lifesaving skills and seamanship contests which is aimed to preserve the age-old professional skills of a sailor and promoting healthy competition amongst the seafarers of various countries.

Pakistan Navy has been hosting International Nautical Competition biennially since 2015. The purpose of the competition is to promote goodwill among friendly countries.