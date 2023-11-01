Addressing Pakistan’s hidden health crisis: The protein gap

In the vast landscape of Pakistan’s public health challenges, there exists an often-overlooked yet critical concern - the nation’s protein perception and consumption. As a paediatrician, my daily experience exposes me to the alarming nutritional disparities that plague our young country. A significant portion of our population grapples daily with insufficient protein intake, a silent crisis that jeopardizes the health and future of millions of our people. To lead Pakistan towards a healthier and more protein-secure future, it is imperative that we reassess our protein awareness and work toward becoming a protein-sufficient nation.

Recently, the ‘Right To Protein’ initiative, powered by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), introduced the ‘Pakistan Protein Perception Study 2023’. This insightful study is the outcome of a nationwide survey conducted by YouGov, designed to assess our citizen’s knowledge, behaviours, and perceptions regarding protein-rich foods. The study uncovers the practical challenges that act as barriers to adequate protein consumption in our nation. Astonishingly, most Pakistanis remain unaware of their ideal daily protein requirements and lack fundamental knowledge of protein-rich foods. Protein stands as the cornerstone of growth and development, especially during the formative years of childhood. It is indispensable for building and repairing tissues, supporting the immune system, and maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails. Without an adequate protein intake, children’s growth can be severely compromised, leading to lifelong health issues. The impact of protein deficiency extends beyond the physical realm; it affects a child’s cognitive development, hindering their ability to learn and thrive. At the same time, Pakistan has a growing population, and malnutrition continues to cast a long, ominous shadow. Protein malnutrition, often referred to as “hidden hunger,” silently plagues millions, particularly our children. Industry reports reveal that over 40% of Pakistani children under the age of five already suffer from stunted growth due to protein deficiency. This is a stark reality that demands our immediate attention.

CHALLENGING MISCONCEPTIONS: AFFORDABLE PROTEIN SOURCES EXIST

One of the major hurdles in addressing protein deficiency in Pakistan is the prevalence of misconceptions about protein sources and requirements. Many mistakenly believe that protein-rich foods are prohibitively expensive or challenging to access. In reality, numerous affordable, readily available protein sources exist within the country. Lentils, pulses, eggs, and dairy products are excellent sources of protein that can be seamlessly integrated into daily diets without straining budgets.

THE ROLE OF SOCIOECONOMIC DISPARITIES: BRIDGING THE DIVIDE

Socioeconomic disparities play a significant role in perpetuating protein malnutrition. Quality protein-rich foods are often out of reach for underprivileged segments of society, resulting in the highest prevalence of stunting and malnutrition among children from low-income families. Bridging this divide necessitates a multifaceted approach, with a focus on making protein-rich foods more accessible and affordable to marginalized communities.

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES:

THE URGENCY OF INVESTMENT

The government’s role in addressing protein malnutrition cannot be overstated. While progress has been made in recent years, there is still much work to be done. Statistics indicate that only a fraction of government healthcare expenditure is allocated to nutrition-related programs. Investing in nutrition, especially during early childhood, has proven to be cost-effective, yielding substantial returns in terms of improved health and productivity.

THE PATH FORWARD: PAVING THE WAY TO PROTEIN SUFFICIENCY

To achieve protein sufficiency and address the glaring issue of protein malnutrition in Pakistan, several key steps must be taken:

• Public Awareness Campaigns: Launching nationwide campaigns to educate the public about the importance of protein in a balanced diet and dispelling common misconceptions.

• Nutrition Programs: Expanding and strengthening government-sponsored nutrition programs, with a focus on reaching underserved communities.

• Affordable Protein Sources: Promoting the cultivation, import, and distribution of affordable protein-rich foods, such as soy, to ensure they are accessible to all.

• School Nutrition: Introducing nutritious school meals that include protein sources to support the growth and development of young minds.

• Healthcare Investment: Allocating a more substantial portion of the healthcare budget to nutrition programs, including training healthcare providers to identify and address protein malnutrition in children.

Pakistan’s journey toward becoming a protein-sufficient country is not without its challenges, but the statistics speak volumes about the urgency of the situation. As a paediatrician, I firmly believe that addressing protein malnutrition is not a choice but a moral imperative. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child in Pakistan has access to the essential nutrients they need for a healthy and prosperous future. By re-evaluating our protein perception and taking decisive actions, we can pave the way for a brighter, healthier Pakistan, where every child can reach their full potential. The time to act is now.

— The writer is consultant physician and cardiologist at Bahria International Hospital & Imam Basri Hospital and supporter of the Right To Protein campaign.