Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Anti-encroachment drive in full swing

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Metropolitan Corporation Lahore’s (MCL) anti-encroachment drive is in full swing in the pro­vincial capital. So far the Regulation Wing has been able to clear 116 violations across the city, issued warnings to 53 violators, removed 5 points of chicken meat besides removal of 522 banner streamers across the city. Services wing repaired around 285 street lights and 13013 square feet of patchwork on roads while planning wing demol­ished 8 illegal constructions. In addition, 26 roads covering more than 79 km of were sprinkled with water to combat smog in different zones. Mean­while , anti-smog sprays were done at 35 points.Administrator MCL Rafia Haider determined to abolish and vacate illegal possession citywide in this regard anti-encroachment perations are go­ing on in different areas of Lahore. According to details, action was taken against encroachments and illegal constructions headed by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Iqbal Fareed. Adminis­trator MCL Rafia Haider urged the citizens to sup­port MCL to clean the city from encroachments. The Metropolitan

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1698725418.jpg

