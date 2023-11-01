ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran’s sisters

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday ex­tended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar and the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till November 22 in cases related to May-9 violence, including the attack on Jinnah House. Earlier, Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan appeared before ATC Judge Arshad Javed on expiry of their bail term. The investigation officer submitted that the arrest of the accused was required as they had not joined the investigation process yet whereas their interim bails were pending for two months. At this stage, the defence counsel argued that the investigation officer was not available whenever the accused went to join the investigation pro­cess. However, the investigation officer submit­ted that a misstatement was being made that he was not available whenever the accused went to join the investigations. Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, extended the interim bail of the accused till November 22 and ordered them to join the investigations.