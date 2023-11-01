ATU Kyorugi, Poomsae Education Courses are milestone for Pak coaches, referees: Prof Kyu

Prof Kyu Seok Lee, President of the Asian Taekwondo Union, has said that the ATU Kyorugi and Poomsae Education Courses are a milestone for Pakistani coaches, managers, and referees as it will help the course participants to further enhance their skills.

“Knowing the new rules and techniques will help them improve the quality of coaching and umpiring, and train other coaches in their country,” he expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the 5-day Kyorugi and Poomsae education courses under the auspices of the Asian Taekwondo Union in collaboration with the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.

It should be noted that 144 Pakistani coaches, managers and referees participated in the Kyorugi Education Course, 52 in the Referees Education Course and 51 in the Poomsae Education Course. Moreover, 56 Pakistani coaches, managers and referees participated in Kyorugi and 17 Pakistani coaches, managers and referees participated in Poomsae.

Prof Kyu Seok Lee further said that due to the efforts of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, the sport of Taekwondo is gaining popularity in Pakistan today at the grassroots level. The participation of male as well as female coaches and referees in the course is welcomed in the final session of the course. International Instructors Sang Ho Lee, Poomsae Education Main Instructor Jin Ho Lee, Kyorugi's Sang Ho Lee, Kyungrok, Jeong Kang and Juri Min gave lectures to the participants.

Finally, ATF President Prof. Kyu Seok Lee, PTF President Col (R) Waseem Janjua, CEO Omar Saeed, Secretary General Murtaza Bangash and Marketing Manager of Combaxx Sports Sara Mir distributed souvenirs to the course instructors and certificates to the participants.