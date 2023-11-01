Balochistan CM vows to maintain writ of state at any cost

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said practical measures would be taken to maintain writ of the country and the province at any cost for the protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over a emergency meeting regarding law and order situation after the Turbat incident here. The meeting was attended by caretaker home minister, Balochistan chief sec­retary and other concerned officials.

The CM said that the incident that took place in Turbat was very sad, practical steps would be taken to sus­tain the writ of the state at any cost for the protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He said that prevention of this type of incidents should be ensured by co­ordinating the information sharing system between the institutions.

The CM also directed that taking im­mediate action on intelligence-based information should be planned in ad­vance to prevent such incidents of sab­otage in respective areas of the prov­ince. Alongwith profiling of workers, security arrangements should be made fool-proof, he said and added that the joint intelligence system has to be integrated to reach the involved elements and facilitators. He said that the police and Levies Force in Turbat would be staffed by personnel from different districts of the province until the new recruitment process is com­plete. In Turbat, the meeting of the in­vestigation team consisting of police, Levies, CTD and sensitive institutions should be held on a daily basis. Inspec­tor General of Balochistan Police Ab­dul Khaliq Sheikh briefed the meeting about the Turbat incident and prog­ress of measures regarding law and order situation in the area.