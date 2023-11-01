Wednesday, November 01, 2023
BISP registration survey begins

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) regional office has started a registration survey of deserving women under the Ehsaas-e-Kifalat Pro­gramme. The survey is being conducted in collabo­ration with the National Commission for Human De­velopment (NCHD), aimed at providing maximum relief to needy families with financial assistance.

Muhammad Hayder, an official, told media that the BISP was registering more than four hundred wom­en daily after a transparent survey. He said that 90 percent beneficiaries had received the ongoing BISP tranche in a transparent way. “The department is closely monitoring money distributing agents to save the beneficiaries from illegal deductions,” he added.

Our Staff Reporter

