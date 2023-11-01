Wednesday, November 01, 2023
China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences inaugurated

INP
November 01, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  A scientific and technological innovation platform between China and Pakistan, namely, Chi­na-Pakistan Joint Research Cen­tre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC), was inaugurated here at Quaid-i-Azam University, China Eco­nomic Net (CEN) reported. 

Speaking at the event, Cui Peng, Director-General, CPJRC, said researchers from the two countries will jointly study and assess the impact of geological disasters and climate change on China-Pakistan Economic Cor­ridor (CPEC) and local sustain­able development. 

“CPEC areas are vulnerable to frequent natural hazards. Its en­vironment and ecosystem are fragile, and socio-economic de­velopment is affected by multi­ple constraints, affecting local resilience and sustainable de­velopment.” 

He further said, “Addressing these challenges through re­search and supporting the sus­tainable development of CPEC is a common goal of scientists from both countries.” 

“It is also a very good opportu­nity for academia in Pakistan and young students to have access to modern research in the field of Earth Sciences in China,” added Shahid Iqbal, Assistant Profes­sor, Earth Sciences Department, Quaid-i-Azam University. 

The inauguration gathered a large number of students, schol­ars, and officials from both countries. 

Aiming at promoting sci-tech cooperation against climate-in­duced disasters and on talent training, the research centre will act as a national platform between China and Pakistan, with research fields cover­ing construction, environment, ecology, disaster reduction and sustainable development.

INP

