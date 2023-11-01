Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immigrants repatriation

LARKANA - Com­missioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh presided over a high-level meeting re­garding illegal immigrant repatriation, here in the committee room of the Commissioner’s office, on Tuesday. The meeting was held in light of the government’s deadline for all undocumented immi­grants to leave Pakistan. DIG Police Larkana range Javed Ahmed Jaskani, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana and SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot were present in the meet­ing. Deputy Commission­ers and SSPs of Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the meeting through a video link. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the return of illegally staying foreign­ers and their methods to ensure the implementa­tion of the orders about the evacuation of illegal immigrants by the federal government. The meet­ing also briefed about the progress and issues in this regard Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh instructed the Deputy Commission­ers of the division that today (October 31) is the last date for the return of illegal aliens, so prepare a contingency plan. He said that illegal foreign­ers should be treated with special care. In the meet­ing, the commissioner told the NADRA officials that they have an impor­tant role and they should make necessary arrange­ments for verification. He said that operational SoPs should also be prepared in which it should be clari­fied how and from where the foreigners will be sent back to their country and it should also be clear who is responsible and who is illegal. The com­missioner said that illegal immigrants and foreigners should be encouraged that now we are sending them to their country. The com­missioner also directed to preserve the complete data of people returning voluntarily. He also said that the Home Depart­ment will also give a clear policy in this regard.