Commissioner chairs meeting regarding illegal immigrants repatriation

LARKANA - Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh presided over a high-level meeting regarding illegal immigrant repatriation, here in the committee room of the Commissioner’s office, on Tuesday. The meeting was held in light of the government’s deadline for all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan. DIG Police Larkana range Javed Ahmed Jaskani, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana and SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot were present in the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the meeting through a video link. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the return of illegally staying foreigners and their methods to ensure the implementation of the orders about the evacuation of illegal immigrants by the federal government. The meeting also briefed about the progress and issues in this regard Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh instructed the Deputy Commissioners of the division that today (October 31) is the last date for the return of illegal aliens, so prepare a contingency plan. He said that illegal foreigners should be treated with special care. In the meeting, the commissioner told the NADRA officials that they have an important role and they should make necessary arrangements for verification. He said that operational SoPs should also be prepared in which it should be clarified how and from where the foreigners will be sent back to their country and it should also be clear who is responsible and who is illegal. The commissioner said that illegal immigrants and foreigners should be encouraged that now we are sending them to their country. The commissioner also directed to preserve the complete data of people returning voluntarily. He also said that the Home Department will also give a clear policy in this regard.