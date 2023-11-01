Commissioner directs to take action against burning of garbage

RAwalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta on Tuesday directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to continue anti-smog and anti-dengue drive during week-long cleanliness campaign.

He said this while visiting various areas of the city including Union Council 17, 19 and 20 to inspect the cleanliness arrangements made for the special drive.

Laiqat said that the purpose of observing Cleanliness Week was to create awareness about the hygienic environment and make the city waste-free.

He directed the officials to take strict action against those involved in the burning of garbage and involve the maximum number of people in the cleanliness drive so that they could support the RWMC in making Rawalpindi a clean and green city.

The Commissioner interacted with the Union Council secretaries and directed to deploy more workers in each union council of the city during the cleanliness week.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and contact on toll-free helpline number 1139 in case of any problem.

The cleanliness week started on October 30 will continue till November 6.