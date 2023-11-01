Commissioner visits Trauma Centre, Casualty block, NICVD

LARKANA - Commis­sioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh, on Tuesday, paid a visit of the Trauma centre, Causality Block of CMC Hospital and NICVD to review ar­rangements made for patients suffering from various diseases. Dur­ing his visit, Commis­sioner Larkana inquired the patients about their condition and also took information about the treatment and care in the hospital and the medicines given to them. He directed the Medi­cal superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure the provision of proper healthcare facilities in the Hospitals. Commis­sioner Larkana also di­rected the Hospital ad­ministration to ensure cleanliness inside and outside the hospitals and to ensure the supply of free medicines to the patients and the avail­ability of doctors, para-medics and other staff and to ensure that in the hospital patients should be taken care of without any discrimination and best treatment should be provided to them so that they do not have to face any kind of suffer­ing. He also instructed the concerned authori­ties to resolve the basic problems of the patients and warned the negli­gent officials of stern and legal action against them. He inspected the various male, female wards, library, and semi­nar hall, store, Operation Theaters and other sec­tions of the Hospitals. Senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.