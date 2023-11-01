Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail till Nov 15

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court on Tuesday extended interim bail of PTI Chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds corruption case and Toshakhana NAB investigation till November 15.
Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court heard the plea of Bushra Bibi. During the hearing, the appellant’s lawyer said that if the court disposed of this application, then NAB summoned the appellant again. Subsequently, NAB prosecutor responded that the appellant was filing this application on same issue for the third time. This application was not admissible as investigation officer had already told that no arrest warrant had been issued as yet and neither NAB wanted to arrest Bushra Bibi, he said. The court extended her bail and adjourned the case.
Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired about main lawyer Latif Khosa upon which he was told that he was out of the country. Advocate Naeem Panjhuta told the court that, “We’re not here for the arguments today we’re here for application of pre-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi, NAB has sent us the notice again.” Prosecutor NAB Muzaffar Abbasi replied, “The NAB already stated last time that we don’t want to arrest her. They’ve filed application on the same ground.” Naeem Panjhuta argued that Imran Khan was also abducted from the court on May 9th on which Muzaffar Abbasi said it wasn’t abducion it was an arrest. Deputy Director NAB told the court in writing that Bureau had to intention to arrest Bushra Imran and no arrest warrants had been issued by NAB chairman so far. Accountability court djourned the hearing till November 15th, asking the defence to give arguments on next date and also told them there’s no need for Bushra Bibi to appear in court on next hearing. Bushra Bibi then went to district and sessions court Islamabad. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was hearing 6 cases against Imran Khan regarding May 9 and one against her on fake Toshkhana receipts. Barrister Gohar Ali, representing Bushra Bibi, told the court that, “Fake Toshakhana receipt case has nothing to do with Bushra, wrist watch was a gift to Imran and Bushra just took three small gifts. Bushra BB then left the court to visit Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.