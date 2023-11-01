Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail till Nov 15

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court on Tuesday extended in­terim bail of PTI Chair­man’s wife Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds corruption case and Toshakhana NAB investi­gation till November 15.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court heard the plea of Bushra Bibi. During the hearing, the appellant’s lawyer said that if the court disposed of this application, then NAB summoned the appellant again. Subsequently, NAB prosecutor responded that the appellant was filing this application on same issue for the third time. This application was not admissible as in­vestigation officer had al­ready told that no arrest warrant had been issued as yet and neither NAB wanted to arrest Bushra Bibi, he said. The court extended her bail and adjourned the case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired about main lawyer Latif Kho­sa upon which he was told that he was out of the country. Advocate Naeem Panjhuta told the court that, “We’re not here for the arguments today we’re here for ap­plication of pre-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi, NAB has sent us the notice again.” Prosecutor NAB Muzaffar Abbasi re­plied, “The NAB already stated last time that we don’t want to arrest her. They’ve filed application on the same ground.” Naeem Panjhuta argued that Imran Khan was also abducted from the court on May 9th on which Muzaffar Abbasi said it wasn’t abducion it was an arrest. Deputy Direc­tor NAB told the court in writing that Bureau had to intention to arrest Bushra Imran and no ar­rest warrants had been issued by NAB chairman so far. Accountability court djourned the hear­ing till November 15th, asking the defence to give arguments on next date and also told them there’s no need for Bush­ra Bibi to appear in court on next hearing. Bushra Bibi then went to dis­trict and sessions court Islamabad. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was hear­ing 6 cases against Imran Khan regarding May 9 and one against her on fake Toshkhana receipts. Barrister Gohar Ali, rep­resenting Bushra Bibi, told the court that, “Fake Toshakhana receipt case has nothing to do with Bushra, wrist watch was a gift to Imran and Bush­ra just took three small gifts. Bushra BB then left the court to visit Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.