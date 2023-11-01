Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza on Nov 29

LAHORE: - An ac­countability court on Tues­day summoned former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza She­hbaz, on November 29 in con­nection with Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. Accountabili­ty Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan issued the summons for the duo, ordering them to ap­pear in the court in person. On September 7, 2022, the ac­countability court returned the Ramzan Sugar Mills ref­erence to the National Ac­countability Bureau in view of the amendments made to the National Accountabili­ty Ordinance, 1999. Howev­er, after the Supreme Court struck down sections of NAB law amendments on Septem­ber 15, 2023, the references, including Ramzan Sugar Mills, were reopened. The NAB has accused the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.