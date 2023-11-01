Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza on Nov 29

LAHORE: - An accountability court on Tuesday summoned former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, on November 29 in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. Accountability Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan issued the summons for the duo, ordering them to appear in the court in person. On September 7, 2022, the accountability court returned the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the National Accountability Bureau in view of the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. However, after the Supreme Court struck down sections of NAB law amendments on September 15, 2023, the references, including Ramzan Sugar Mills, were reopened. The NAB has accused the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.