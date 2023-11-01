Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza on Nov 29

Agencies
November 01, 2023
LAHORE:  -   An ac­countability court on Tues­day summoned former prime minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza She­hbaz, on November 29 in con­nection with Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. Accountabili­ty Court Judge Ali Zulqarnain Awan issued the summons for the duo, ordering them to ap­pear in the court in person. On September 7, 2022, the ac­countability court returned the Ramzan Sugar Mills ref­erence to the National Ac­countability Bureau in view of the amendments made to the National Accountabili­ty Ordinance, 1999. Howev­er, after the Supreme Court struck down sections of NAB law amendments on Septem­ber 15, 2023, the references, including Ramzan Sugar Mills, were reopened. The NAB has accused the former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Agencies

