Crackdown against illegal immigrants from Nov 2

ISLAMABAD - The Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bug­ti announced on Tues­day that the provincial and federal authorities will begin a major crack­down on “unregistered migrants” in phases starting from November 2. He also said that the government will decide the border of deporta­tion for these migrants.

In an interview with PTV news channel, Bug­ti said that authorities will strictly begin track­ing and arresting foreign­ers staying in the coun­try without registration or documents from No­vember 2. He added that migrants will be sent to temporary centers where they will be provided with basic needs such as medical care and ac­commodation. “All basic facilities will be provid­ed at these centers to il­legal foreign nationals,” he reassured. Bugti fur­ther clarified that the ex­pulsion of illegal foreign nationals will be carried out in phases, and peo­ple with no travel doc­uments will be deport­ed in the first phase. He stated that all provin­cial governments would play an active part in the operation against illegal foreigners, adding that committees have been formed at the divisional and district levels. The minister said that the government will decide the border of deporta­tion for “undocumented migrants,” adding that any migrants in Paki­stan illegally should go back to their countries voluntarily to avoid mass arrest and forced deportation. In re­sponse to a query, Bug­ti said that Pakistan has generously hosted the world’s largest protract­ed refugee population for over three decades, in line with Islamic val­ues of hospitality and generosity.