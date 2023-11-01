Wednesday, November 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CTD arrests MQM-L ‘target killer’ from Karachi

Agencies
November 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) on Tuesday conducted an operation in Karachi, and successfully apprehended an alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London (MQM-L), ARY News reported.
The accused, Rahman Qureshi alias Bablu, during the investigation, made significant revelations, stating that he killed seven citizens between 2011 to 2013. In a statement, the CTD in charge, Chaudhry Safdar stated that the arrested accused was a member of MQM-L’s North Karachi target killers’ team, and was involved in the murder of multiple political figures in the metropolis.
“Rehman Qureshi killed seven citizens of Karachi between 2011 to 2013,” Safdar claimed. He further stated that the arrested individual with his other accomplice killed three citizens who were later identified as Zubair, Shahrukh Abid, and Talha. All the three deceased were affiliated with the opposition party. The CTD in charge further stated that the accused in another incident killed another opposition party worker, Hamid, and a woman in Karachi’s Surjani town, meanwhile, the arrested accused also shot dead an unidentified person in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri. CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar stated that the police officials recovered an illegal weapon from the possession of the arrested individual, however, the records are being obtained from the concerned police stations.

LDA seals another 36 properties

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1698725418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023