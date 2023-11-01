CTO says 2393 smoky vehicles impounded, 7000 challaned

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze said that strict inspections were being carried out on heavy traffic entering the city before the designated times to combat environmental pollution and smog in the city.
DSPs along with enforcement teams and allied departments were overseeing the operations at Harbanspura, Manawan, Shahdra, Ravi Bridge, Thokar Niaz Baig and Mughalpura, he added.
POLICE & PSCA ARREST 3-MEMBER DACOIT GANG IN JOINT OPERATION
In a significant collaborative effort between Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), a notorious three-member dacoit gang arrested from Johar Town on Tuesday. Based on intelligence provided by the vigilant Safe City Team, Johar Town Police swiftly apprehended the gang. The operation showcased the remarkable effectiveness of the Safe Cities cameras in tracking down the suspects, who were involved in a series of criminal activities, causing distress to the citizens of Lahore. Upon identification, the police were immediately dispatched to apprehend the suspects, who were subsequently taken into custody and charged in accordance with the law.