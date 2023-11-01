Wednesday, November 01, 2023
CTO says 2393 smoky vehicles impounded, 7000 challaned

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2023
LAHORE    -  Chief Traffic Officer Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze said that strict inspections were being carried out on heavy traffic entering the city before the designated times to combat envi­ronmental pollution and smog in the city.

DSPs along with en­forcement teams and al­lied departments were overseeing the opera­tions at Harbanspura, Manawan, Shahdra, Ravi Bridge, Thokar Niaz Baig and Mughal­pura, he added.

POLICE & PSCA ARREST 3-MEMBER DACOIT GANG IN JOINT OPERATION

In a significant col­laborative effort be­tween Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cit­ies Authority (PSCA), a notorious three-mem­ber dacoit gang arrest­ed from Johar Town on Tuesday. Based on intelligence provided by the vigilant Safe City Team, Johar Town Police swiftly appre­hended the gang. The operation showcased the remarkable effec­tiveness of the Safe Cities cameras in track­ing down the suspects, who were involved in a series of criminal activities, causing dis­tress to the citizens of Lahore. Upon iden­tification, the police were immediately dispatched to appre­hend the suspects, who were subsequently taken into custody and charged in accordance with the law. 

Our Staff Reporter

