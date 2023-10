VEHARI - District and Ses­sions Judge (D&SJ) Vehari Shazaib Saeed visited the district jail alongwith Se­nior Civil Judge Naaman Yasin here on Tuesday. He inspected the jail hospital, kitchen and various bar­racks. He heard the prob­lems of captives and is­sued orders to subordinate courts for early hearings of their cases. On the occa­sion, the D&SJ also ordered the release of 11 prisons on personal property