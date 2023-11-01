Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Decision to increase gas tariff taken in national interest: Ali

Agencies
November 01, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum Mu­hammad Ali has stated that decision to increase gas tariff was taken in the greater national interest. Ad­dressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the decision will not affect 57 percent of the gas consumers. He said 36 percent middle class consumers will pay the prices according to their gas consumption, while only 7 percent rich class will be charged with high prices.

Agencies

