Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Entire Pakistani nation stands united on Palestine issue, says Solangi

November 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Care­taker Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Mur­taza Solangi on Tuesday said that the entire Paki­stani nation stood united on the issue of Palestine. “There is no division on this (Palestine) issue. From Senator Mushtaq Ahmed to Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, we all are united. Let me reiterate here that the winding up speech will be made by the foreign min­ister or any other minis­ter assigned by the prime minister,” he said while taking part in the debate on Palestine issue in the Senate. The minister said the Upper House of Parlia­ment, with its honourable members including Sena­tor Raza Rabbani who had drafted the landmark 18th Constitutional Amendment, had raised its voice in fa­vour of Palestine and its people. Since the establish­ment of Pakistan, its every head of state and govern­ment - from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to the incumbent Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar - had expressed solidarity with the Palestin­ian people, he added. Sol­angi recalled that at the age of 22, he was for the first time arrested for standing up and collecting donations for Palestinian brethren af­ter the massacre of Pales­tinian women and children in Lebanon by Israel. The minister said the Pakistani nation had unshakable faith that the struggle and voice of the Palestinian people could never be suppressed.

