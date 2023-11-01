Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Environment dept imposes Rs1.5m on brick kilns over SOPs violation

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  On the directives of the Punjab government, the Environment Depart­ment cracked down on smog-causing brick kilns, and imposed a fine of Rs1.5 million on three brick kiln owners who were running brick kilns without zigzag technology. Under the su­pervision of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC), the environment department team checked M/s Shafi Bricks in Mauza Kanwan Lit, tehsil Daska, which was found involved in violation of zigzag SOPs. A fine of Rs5 lac was imposed on the owner of the brick kiln. The team fined Rs5 lac to the owner of Asif Bricks near Mouzah Kallan for not im­plementing the zigzag SOPs and sealed the brick kiln.

