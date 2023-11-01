Environment dept imposes Rs1.5m on brick kilns over SOPs violation

SIALKOT - On the directives of the Punjab government, the Environment Department cracked down on smog-causing brick kilns, and imposed a fine of Rs1.5 million on three brick kiln owners who were running brick kilns without zigzag technology. Under the supervision of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC), the environment department team checked M/s Shafi Bricks in Mauza Kanwan Lit, tehsil Daska, which was found involved in violation of zigzag SOPs. A fine of Rs5 lac was imposed on the owner of the brick kiln. The team fined Rs5 lac to the owner of Asif Bricks near Mouzah Kallan for not implementing the zigzag SOPs and sealed the brick kiln.