Ex-Olympians join the mission of hockey revival

Joining the mission of hockey revival in the country, a 5-member delegation of hockey legends gave valuable suggestions and offered their full support during their meeting with DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Former Olympians Akhtar Rasool, PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid, Shahbaz Senior, Asif Bajwa and Kh Junaid were the members of the delegation. Head of national Women Hockey Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema and former captain national women hockey team and Secretary Women Hockey Wing Rahat Khan also joined the meeting where the promotion and revival of hockey was discussed in detail.

Talking to hockey greats, Dr Asif Tufail said that Sports Board Punjab is taking very effective measures for the promotion of hockey among the younger generation. “Besides holding U-16 hockey tournament, DSOs have been directed to launch hockey academies in 25 cities where astro-turfs are in functional position,” he added.

He said that leading performers of U-16 hockey tournament will be given advanced training in a 25-day training camp. “It is a modern era and we will impart modern techniques of hockey to our young players through qualified coaches and trainers”.

The members of delegation, on this occasion said that PHF will provide technical trainers to equip young players with modern hockey techniques during the 25-day training camp. The hockey legends gave valuable suggestions for the growth of hockey among the youth. They appreciated the holding of U-16 Inter-Division Hockey Championship. “Definitely, it is a right step in the right direction. Through this event, Pakistan can get several talented hockey players and eventually Pakistan can regain its lost glory in the game of hockey,” they said.