Fair polls: ECP directs NA to cease appointments process

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) has is­sued a directive to the National Assembly to cease all recruit­ment activities within the or­ganization as it may affect holding of fair and transparent election process in the coun­try. As the time for the gener­al elections draws closer, the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has issued a direc­tive to the National Assembly to cease all recruitment activ­ities. In a letter addressed to the NA secretary on Monday, the ECP instructed the secre­tariat to refrain from carrying out any recruitment and em­phasised that it was the re­sponsibility of the electoral watchdog to ensure a fair and transparent election process. In its efforts to guarantee fair play for all candidates and po­litical parties in the upcom­ing general elections, the ECP has already instructed inter­im governments at both the federal and provincial levels. Ahead of the elections stated to be held in January 2024, the commission seeks to create a level playing field by main­taining impartiality through­out the election process. The notification from the ECP has also placed a ban on transfers and postings of public offi­cers without obtaining prior written approval, in accor­dance with the Election Act of 2017. Furthermore, the ECP imposed a complete ban on all forms of recruitment with­in federal, provincial, and lo­cal government ministries, divisions, departments, or in­stitutions.