Fair polls: ECP directs NA to cease appointments process

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a directive to the National Assembly to cease all recruitment activities within the organization as it may affect holding of fair and transparent election process in the country. As the time for the general elections draws closer, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a directive to the National Assembly to cease all recruitment activities. In a letter addressed to the NA secretary on Monday, the ECP instructed the secretariat to refrain from carrying out any recruitment and emphasised that it was the responsibility of the electoral watchdog to ensure a fair and transparent election process. In its efforts to guarantee fair play for all candidates and political parties in the upcoming general elections, the ECP has already instructed interim governments at both the federal and provincial levels. Ahead of the elections stated to be held in January 2024, the commission seeks to create a level playing field by maintaining impartiality throughout the election process. The notification from the ECP has also placed a ban on transfers and postings of public officers without obtaining prior written approval, in accordance with the Election Act of 2017. Furthermore, the ECP imposed a complete ban on all forms of recruitment within federal, provincial, and local government ministries, divisions, departments, or institutions.