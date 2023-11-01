Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Federal govt proposes reshuffle of state media team, seeks ECP approval

Muhammad Shahzad has been proposed as new director general of Radio Pakistan

MATEEN HAIDER
November 01, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government has presented a proposal for a reorganization of the state media team, which in­cludes the Principal Infor­mation Officer of the Press Information Department and the Director-General of the Pakistan Broadcast­ing Corporation. A request for approval has been for­warded to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As part of the proposed changes, Director-General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hasan, is recommended for removal from his cur­rent position and suggest­ed as an Officer on Special Duty. Muhammad Shahzad, currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the PM Office with a PBS-20 rank in the Information Group, has been proposed as the new Director-General of Radio Pakistan. An officer with a BPS-20 rank from the Information Group, cur­rently posted as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broad­casting, is proposed as the new Joint Secretary in the PM Office. Muhammad Tariq, a PBS-21 officer in the Information Group, who is presently working as the Director-General of the Information Service Academy with an addi­tional charge as PIO PID, has been proposed as a regular PIO, relinquish­ing the additional charge. Abdul Akbar, a PBS-20 officer from the Informa­tion Group who serves as the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, has been suggested as the new Reg­istrar Press. Ms. Imrana Wazir, the current Press Registrar, has been rec­ommended as the new Joint Secretary in the Min­istry of Information and Broadcasting. Muhammad Arshad Munir, serving as the DG Electronic Media, has been proposed as the new DG of the Information Service Academy. Sayyed Mubashir Tauqir, a PBS-21 officer currently awaiting posting, has been suggested as the new DG of Electronic Media. Following approval from the ECP, the Informa­tion Ministry will promptly issue notifications regard­ing these transfers.

MATEEN HAIDER

