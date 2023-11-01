Federal govt proposes reshuffle of state media team, seeks ECP approval

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has presented a proposal for a reorganization of the state media team, which includes the Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department and the Director-General of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation. A request for approval has been forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
As part of the proposed changes, Director-General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hasan, is recommended for removal from his current position and suggested as an Officer on Special Duty. Muhammad Shahzad, currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the PM Office with a PBS-20 rank in the Information Group, has been proposed as the new Director-General of Radio Pakistan. An officer with a BPS-20 rank from the Information Group, currently posted as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is proposed as the new Joint Secretary in the PM Office. Muhammad Tariq, a PBS-21 officer in the Information Group, who is presently working as the Director-General of the Information Service Academy with an additional charge as PIO PID, has been proposed as a regular PIO, relinquishing the additional charge. Abdul Akbar, a PBS-20 officer from the Information Group who serves as the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, has been suggested as the new Registrar Press. Ms. Imrana Wazir, the current Press Registrar, has been recommended as the new Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Muhammad Arshad Munir, serving as the DG Electronic Media, has been proposed as the new DG of the Information Service Academy. Sayyed Mubashir Tauqir, a PBS-21 officer currently awaiting posting, has been suggested as the new DG of Electronic Media. Following approval from the ECP, the Information Ministry will promptly issue notifications regarding these transfers.