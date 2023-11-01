Federal govt proposes reshuffle of state media team, seeks ECP approval

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has presented a proposal for a reorganization of the state media team, which in­cludes the Principal Infor­mation Officer of the Press Information Department and the Director-General of the Pakistan Broadcast­ing Corporation. A request for approval has been for­warded to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As part of the proposed changes, Director-General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hasan, is recommended for removal from his cur­rent position and suggest­ed as an Officer on Special Duty. Muhammad Shahzad, currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the PM Office with a PBS-20 rank in the Information Group, has been proposed as the new Director-General of Radio Pakistan. An officer with a BPS-20 rank from the Information Group, cur­rently posted as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broad­casting, is proposed as the new Joint Secretary in the PM Office. Muhammad Tariq, a PBS-21 officer in the Information Group, who is presently working as the Director-General of the Information Service Academy with an addi­tional charge as PIO PID, has been proposed as a regular PIO, relinquish­ing the additional charge. Abdul Akbar, a PBS-20 officer from the Informa­tion Group who serves as the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, has been suggested as the new Reg­istrar Press. Ms. Imrana Wazir, the current Press Registrar, has been rec­ommended as the new Joint Secretary in the Min­istry of Information and Broadcasting. Muhammad Arshad Munir, serving as the DG Electronic Media, has been proposed as the new DG of the Information Service Academy. Sayyed Mubashir Tauqir, a PBS-21 officer currently awaiting posting, has been suggested as the new DG of Electronic Media. Following approval from the ECP, the Informa­tion Ministry will promptly issue notifications regard­ing these transfers.