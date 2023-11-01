Wednesday, November 01, 2023
FIA, drug control team seize fake medicines

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2023
MARDAN   -  A team from the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) Mar­dan circle, along with a drug control team, con­ducted a raid at Par Hoti. They seized machinery, raw materials, and coun­terfeit medicines valued at billions of rupees. One suspect was apprehend­ed on the spot, according to sources. Sources fur­ther revealed that acting on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Khaqan from the FIA, along with Drug Inspectors Amir Zeb and Haroon-ur-Rashid, raid­ed a residence in Lal Mir Kali, Par Hoti. The op­eration resulted in the discovery of counterfeit medicines, raw materi­als, and machinery used for producing fake drugs worth one crore rupees.

