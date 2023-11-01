FIA, drug control team seize fake medicines

MARDAN - A team from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mardan circle, along with a drug control team, conducted a raid at Par Hoti. They seized machinery, raw materials, and counterfeit medicines valued at billions of rupees. One suspect was apprehended on the spot, according to sources. Sources further revealed that acting on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Khaqan from the FIA, along with Drug Inspectors Amir Zeb and Haroon-ur-Rashid, raided a residence in Lal Mir Kali, Par Hoti. The operation resulted in the discovery of counterfeit medicines, raw materials, and machinery used for producing fake drugs worth one crore rupees.