Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Filling station sealed for gauge manipulation

Our Staff Reporter
November 01, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Local au­thorities have taken a salesperson into custody and ordered the immedi­ate closure of a filling sta­tion due to their involve­ment in manipulating the fuel gauge with a re­mote-controlled device.

According to admin­istration officials, the salesperson was found using a remote-con­trolled device to adjust the fuel gauge, result­ing in customers receiv­ing less petrol than what they had paid for. In re­sponse to this illicit ac­tivity, officials appre­hended the salesperson and sealed the station. The administration has instructed its line officers to initiate a crackdown on fuel stations suspect­ed of meter tampering

