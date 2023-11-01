Filling station sealed for gauge manipulation

PESHAWAR - Local au­thorities have taken a salesperson into custody and ordered the immedi­ate closure of a filling sta­tion due to their involve­ment in manipulating the fuel gauge with a re­mote-controlled device.

According to admin­istration officials, the salesperson was found using a remote-con­trolled device to adjust the fuel gauge, result­ing in customers receiv­ing less petrol than what they had paid for. In re­sponse to this illicit ac­tivity, officials appre­hended the salesperson and sealed the station. The administration has instructed its line officers to initiate a crackdown on fuel stations suspect­ed of meter tampering