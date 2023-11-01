Filling station sealed for gauge manipulation

PESHAWAR - Local authorities have taken a salesperson into custody and ordered the immediate closure of a filling station due to their involvement in manipulating the fuel gauge with a remote-controlled device.
According to administration officials, the salesperson was found using a remote-controlled device to adjust the fuel gauge, resulting in customers receiving less petrol than what they had paid for. In response to this illicit activity, officials apprehended the salesperson and sealed the station. The administration has instructed its line officers to initiate a crackdown on fuel stations suspected of meter tampering