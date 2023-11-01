Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Four outlaws held with arms, cop injured over resistance

Agencies
November 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Four outlaws were arrested with arms, cell phones during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Tuesday. A cop was injured upon resistance during a robbery. According to details, during a robbery incident, a policeman offered resistance after which robbers shot him in leg injuring him critically and fled the scene. The injured policeman was shifted to local hospital. In Clifton area, a proclaimed wanted in over 40 criminal cases was apprehended with pistol and cell phone after exchange of fire. The police arrested an three suppliers of gutka mava during a crackdown in Momanabad and recovered cash and cell phones from their possession.

Agencies

