Govt keeps petrol, HSD prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker govern­ment has decided to maintain the current prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel during the next fortnightly.

However, the prices of Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil(LDO) have been decreased by Rs 3.82 per litre and Rs 3.40 per litre respective­ly, for the first fortnightly of Novem­ber (November 1, to November 15). The Government of Pakistan has de­cided to maintain the current prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) during the next fortnight said a notifi­cation issued by the Finance Division. As per the decision, the price of Pet­rol and HSD will remain at their cur­rent price of Rs 283.38 per litre and Rs 303.18 per litre respectively.

Following a reduction of Rs 3.82 per litre the price of SKO will come down to Rs 211.03 per litre from the existing Rs 214.85 per litre. Similal­ry, with the reduction of Rs 3.40 per litre the price of LDO will slide to Rs 189.46 per litre from the existing Rs 192.86 per litre. During the last fort­nightly of October, the price of crude oil in international market has gone up,while Pakistani rupee has depre­ciated by almost 4 pc against the US dollar during this time. Meanwhile, a source said that the price of HSD has gone down in the international mar­ket during the previous fortnightly, while the price of petrol has gone up during the time. However, instead of passing on the benefit of reduction in HSD price to the consumers, the gov­ernment has jacked up the Petroleum Levy on the product, the source said.

The government has again en­hanced Petroleum Levy on HSD by Rs5/litre from Rs 55/litre to Rs 60/litre, while on Petrol it will remain unchanged at Rs60/litre, said the source.