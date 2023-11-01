HESCO claims recovery of Rs160.5m in different areas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Electric Sup­ply Company (HESCO) in its continued drive against power theft in different areas of the HESCO region including Sakrand, Daur, Matiari, Makli, Bulri Shah Karim and other divisions and subdivisions, has re­covered Rs160,500,000 (160.5 million) includ­ing 160,300,000 (160.3 million) from defaulters and Rs 20,000 against the fine. The Company’s spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the power supply from 20 transformers was dis­connected due to an out­standing amount of more than Rs 30.000.0000 (30 Million). He said that in Larr Circle power sup­ply from 8 transformers was disconnected on un­paid dues of more than 14.4.6 (Million) while one transformer was removed in Nawabshah Circle and the power supply was disconnect­ed from 12 transform­ers on an outstanding amount of more than Rs 2,86,00,000 (28.6 Mil­lion) The spokesman further informed that HESCO since the start of power theft from 7th September had recov­ered more than Rs 6.27 Billion so far.