Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Hundreds of Afghans gather at Landi Kotal for border crossing

Ahmad Nabi
November 01, 2023
KHYBER  -  Hundreds of illegal Af­ghan families residing in various cities of the coun­try approached the en­try point, Landi Kotal, on Tuesday, the last day to go to their country before ex­piring of deadline on 31 October, 2023.

It is to be mentioned here that keeping in view the security threats and related problems, the gov­ernment of Pakistan had decided under the Nation­al Action Plan (NAP) to repatriate all illegal for­eign residents before Oc­tober 31. According to of­ficial sources, on Monday 487 Afghan families, com­prising 11553 persons (male-female and chil­dren) crossed the Torkham border to Afghanistan. Since September 17, 2023, approximately 82500 Af­ghan citizens returned back to their country, the sources informed. On the other hand, arrangements have been finalized at the entry point, Charwazgai, Landi Kotal to facilitate the repatriated Afghan fami­lies. Twelve National Data­base and Registration Au­thority (NADRA) mobile vans have been supplied for speedy registration of the Afghanis besides a medical team has been de­ployed at the point to treat the ailing persons. In ad­dition, Rescue 1122 offi­cials have also kicked off their relief activities. 

Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Abdul Nasir, paid a visit to the entry point and observed the preparations set up for the repatriated Afghan families.

