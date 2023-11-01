Hundreds of Afghans gather at Landi Kotal for border crossing

KHYBER - Hundreds of illegal Afghan families residing in various cities of the country approached the entry point, Landi Kotal, on Tuesday, the last day to go to their country before expiring of deadline on 31 October, 2023.
It is to be mentioned here that keeping in view the security threats and related problems, the government of Pakistan had decided under the National Action Plan (NAP) to repatriate all illegal foreign residents before October 31. According to official sources, on Monday 487 Afghan families, comprising 11553 persons (male-female and children) crossed the Torkham border to Afghanistan. Since September 17, 2023, approximately 82500 Afghan citizens returned back to their country, the sources informed. On the other hand, arrangements have been finalized at the entry point, Charwazgai, Landi Kotal to facilitate the repatriated Afghan families. Twelve National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) mobile vans have been supplied for speedy registration of the Afghanis besides a medical team has been deployed at the point to treat the ailing persons. In addition, Rescue 1122 officials have also kicked off their relief activities.
Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Abdul Nasir, paid a visit to the entry point and observed the preparations set up for the repatriated Afghan families.