Wednesday, November 01, 2023
IHC takes up Afghan family’s petition

Agencies
November 01, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tues­day served notices to respondents in a case against the deadline for repatriation of for­eigners, including Afghan nationals. 

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by an Afghan family residing in Jehlum. 

The petitioner, in his plea, adopted the stance that the government, in its notifica­tion, issued directions for the repatriation of only illegal residents. He said that he and his wife had immigration cards, and they had three underage school going children. He said on October 23, the government of­ficials arrived at their home and instruct­ed them to go back to Afghanistan. They had given applications to the Interior Min­istry but received no response. He prayed the court to stop any action against them without hearing them. The court sought comments from the respondents and ad­journed the case.

Agencies

