Israel admits troops killed amid battles with Hamas inside Gaza

JERUSALEM/GAZA/SANA - Israeli security forces admitted killings of soldiers amid “fierce battles” with Hamas inside the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the army said, as it continued to pummel the Palestinian territory with air and artillery strikes.
Israeli forces are “engaged in fierce battles with Hamas deep inside the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.
Two IDF soldiers killed during the ground battle, Israel said claimed that IDF making ‘significant’ gains, but ‘paying a heavy price’. Israel also confirms an IDF attack caused the massive blast at Gaza’s largest refugee
camp that has reportedly left many people dead and injured The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli bombardment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory.
“More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip,” a ministry statement said. AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the camp.
Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.
The Ministry of Interior in Gaza reported that 20 homes “were completely destroyed” in the residential Jabalya Refugee Camp. “Hundreds” of dead and injured people arrived at Gaza’s Indonesian hospital, its director, Dr. Atef al-Kahlout, told CNN, adding that many people are still under the rubble. Another doctor, Dr. Mohammad alRann, described a “scene no one can imagine” at the hospital — there are “charred bodies in the hundreds” and “patients and injured are on the floors, beds, corridors and reception area” of one of Gaza’s largest hospital, he said.
Death toll in Gaza rises again: 8,485 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health based in Ramallah, West Bank, quoting data sourced from within Hamas-controlled Gaza. In addition, more than 21,000 people have been injured, it added. About 73% of the deaths are women, children and the elderly, the ministry reported.
YEMEN’S HUTHIS VOW MORE ATTACKS ON ISRAEL
Yemen’s Huthis on Tuesday pledged more attacks against Israel if its war on Hamas in Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic missiles in three separate operations. “The Yemeni Armed Forces... confirm they will continue to carry out qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops,” said a Huthi military statement aired on its Al-Masirah TV.
It said Huthis “launched a large batch of ballistic missiles... and a large number of armed aircraft” towards Israel on Tuesday, in the third such operation since the Gaza assault began on October 7 after Hamas fighters staged the worst attack in Israel’s history. Earlier, Israel’s military said a “hostile aircraft intrusion” had set off warning sirens in Eilat, its Red Sea resort, later saying it had intercepted a “surface-to-surface missile” fired toward Israeli territory, that was “successfully intercepted by the ‘Arrow’ aerial defence system”.
“All aerial threats were intercepted outside of Israeli territory,” it said.
Abdelaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Huthi government, on Tuesday said the they were “part of the axis of resistance” against Israel, and were fighting with both “words and drones”. “It is one axis and there is coordination taking place, a joint operations room, and a joint command for all these operations,” he said.
“We cannot allow this arrogant Zionist enemy to kill our people” The Huthis seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country
TARGETING SOUTHERN ISRAEL
Israel had blamed the Huthis for a drone attack on Friday, saying its aircraft had intercepted “hostile targets” headed for southern Israel.