Israel admits troops killed amid battles with Hamas inside Gaza

JERUSALEM/GAZA/SANA - Israeli security forces ad­mitted killings of soldiers amid “fierce battles” with Hamas inside the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the army said, as it contin­ued to pummel the Pal­estinian territory with air and artillery strikes.

Israeli forces are “en­gaged in fierce battles with Hamas deep inside the Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.

Two IDF soldiers killed during the ground battle, Israel said claimed that IDF making ‘signifi­cant’ gains, but ‘paying a heavy price’. Israel also confirms an IDF attack caused the massive blast at Gaza’s largest refugee

camp that has reportedly left many people dead and injured The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 50 people were killed Tuesday in Israeli bombard­ment of a refugee camp in the Palestinian territory.

“More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and doz­ens under the rubble, in a hei­nous Israeli massacre that tar­geted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern (Gaza) Strip,” a ministry state­ment said. AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit sever­al houses in the camp.

Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edg­es of two vast craters as peo­ple searched for survivors. The Israeli military did not imme­diately comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.

The Ministry of Interior in Gaza reported that 20 homes “were completely destroyed” in the residential Jabalya Refugee Camp. “Hundreds” of dead and injured people arrived at Gaza’s Indonesian hospital, its direc­tor, Dr. Atef al-Kahlout, told CNN, adding that many people are still under the rubble. Another doctor, Dr. Mohammad alRann, described a “scene no one can imagine” at the hospital — there are “charred bodies in the hun­dreds” and “patients and injured are on the floors, beds, corridors and reception area” of one of Ga­za’s largest hospital, he said.

Death toll in Gaza rises again: 8,485 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health based in Ramallah, West Bank, quoting data sourced from within Hamas-controlled Gaza. In addition, more than 21,000 people have been in­jured, it added. About 73% of the deaths are women, children and the elderly, the ministry re­ported.

YEMEN’S HUTHIS VOW MORE ATTACKS ON ISRAEL

Yemen’s Huthis on Tuesday pledged more attacks against Is­rael if its war on Hamas in Gaza continues, saying it had already fired drones and ballistic mis­siles in three separate opera­tions. “The Yemeni Armed Forc­es... confirm they will continue to carry out qualitative strikes with missiles and drones un­til the Israeli aggression stops,” said a Huthi military statement aired on its Al-Masirah TV.

It said Huthis “launched a large batch of ballistic mis­siles... and a large number of armed aircraft” towards Isra­el on Tuesday, in the third such operation since the Gaza as­sault began on October 7 af­ter Hamas fighters staged the worst attack in Israel’s history. Earlier, Israel’s military said a “hostile aircraft intrusion” had set off warning sirens in Eilat, its Red Sea resort, later say­ing it had intercepted a “sur­face-to-surface missile” fired toward Israeli territory, that was “successfully intercepted by the ‘Arrow’ aerial defence system”.

“All aerial threats were inter­cepted outside of Israeli territo­ry,” it said.

Abdelaziz bin Habtour, prime minister of the Huthi govern­ment, on Tuesday said the they were “part of the axis of resis­tance” against Israel, and were fighting with both “words and drones”. “It is one axis and there is coordination taking place, a joint operations room, and a joint command for all these op­erations,” he said.

“We cannot allow this arro­gant Zionist enemy to kill our people” The Huthis seized Ye­men’s capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country

TARGETING SOUTHERN ISRAEL

Israel had blamed the Huth­is for a drone attack on Friday, saying its aircraft had intercept­ed “hostile targets” headed for southern Israel.