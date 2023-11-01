JI urges EC to announce polls schedule

LAHORE: - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has called upon the Election Commission to issue a schedule for the upcoming national vote.
Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Monday, he emphasized the need for a level playing field for all political parties in the election.
Haq expressed concerns that certain powerful entities had backed a particular political party in the 2018 general election, and he cautioned against a repeat of such support for some other party or parties. He asserted that allowing such impressions to persist could taint the credibility of the electoral process. He emphasized that it is the constitutional duty of both the Election Commission and the caretaker government to ensure a transparent and fair election. Haq emphasized that any pre-poll rigging would bring further instability.
Earlier, during the central leadership meeting, Haq pledged to continue supporting the people of Palestine. During the press conference, he announced that pro-Palestine Gaza Marches would be held in Sialkot and Lahore on November 12 and November 19, respectively.