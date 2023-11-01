JI urges EC to announce polls schedule

LAHORE: - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has called upon the Elec­tion Commission to issue a schedule for the upcoming national vote.

Speaking at a press confer­ence at Mansoorah on Monday, he emphasized the need for a level playing field for all politi­cal parties in the election.

Haq expressed concerns that certain powerful entities had backed a particular politi­cal party in the 2018 general election, and he cautioned against a repeat of such sup­port for some other party or parties. He asserted that al­lowing such impressions to persist could taint the cred­ibility of the electoral process. He emphasized that it is the constitutional duty of both the Election Commission and the caretaker government to ensure a transparent and fair election. Haq emphasized that any pre-poll rigging would bring further instability.

Earlier, during the cen­tral leadership meeting, Haq pledged to continue support­ing the people of Palestine. During the press conference, he announced that pro-Pales­tine Gaza Marches would be held in Sialkot and Lahore on November 12 and November 19, respectively.