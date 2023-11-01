Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Karachi board delays students’ matric mark sheets

Agencies
November 01, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Despite passing two months after the matric result announcement, a total of 37,000 general group students are still waiting for their mark sheets.
The caretaker government in Sindh, along with the educational departmental boards, has shown a lack of interest and negligence on an issue related to printing the mark sheets of thousands of matric pass students in Karachi. According to the reports, the general group results were released on August 25, while the science group results were announced on September 28.

Agencies

