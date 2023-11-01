Khurram Agha becomes new secretary to PM

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has ap­pointed a Grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services Capt (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha as Secretary to the Prime Minister — the most sought after bureaucratic portfolio.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Establishment Di­vision on Tuesday. The post fell vacant due to the resignation of the former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Syed Touqeer Shah, who was a retired Grade-22 PAS officer but given one year’s ex­tension on contract by the former premier Shehbaz Sharif to retain him as his secretary.

The newly-appointed Secretary to the Prime Minister was earlier serving as Federal Secretary Min­istry of Communications while he was also holding the additional charge of the Chairman National Highway Authority.

Agha was appointed as Chair­man NHA on 29th March 2021 by the previous government of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf and later he was made the Federal Secretary Communications in May 2022 but he successfully managed to retain the additional charge of the road authority as well.

Prior to joining NHA, he was serving as Chief Secretary Gilg­it-Baltistan under the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltis­tan Division.

The son of a retired major gener­al of the old good days and son-in-law of a renowned political family of south Punjab, Agha has a hum­ble personality and he knows very well how to do job in an efficient and effective manner.

Though he remained under crit­icism to avoid taking decisions in NHA by himself as he gave most of his powers either to the mem­bers or to the executive board of the road authority, for which he argues that he made devolution of powers to the right place for smoothness of the systems and timely accomplishment of the tasks.

His role in the recent floods was largely acknowledged as he spent several weeks in the field and made sure to keep the maximum road network operational as it was quite vital for the movement of stranded people and the relief operations.

According to the sources, be­sides Agha the names of Grade-22 officers of PAS Imdad Ullah Bosal and Kazim Niaz were also under consideration but finally he was selected for this important slot.