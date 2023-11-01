King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom large

NAIROBI-King Charles III and Queen Camilla began a state visit to Kenya on Tuesday, facing mounting calls to make an apology over Britain’s bloody colonial past.

Although the four-day trip has been billed as an opportunity to look to the future and build on the cordial modern-day ties between London and Nairobi, the legacy of decades of British colonial rule looms large.

It is the 74-year-old British head of state’s first visit to an African and Commonwealth nation since ascending the throne in September last year on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Under rainy skies, the royal couple were given a ceremonial red-carpet welcome by Kenyan President William Ruto, who has hailed the visit as a “significant opportunity to enhance collaboration” in various fields. The British High Commission said the tour, which follows trips to Germany and France earlier this year, will “spotlight the strong and dynamic partnership between the UK and Kenya”.