KP-CTA hosts ‘city tour’ for Polish tourist guides

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Au­thority (KP-CTA) organized a “City Tour” for Pol­ish tourist guides to introduce them to the historical sites and tourist attractions of Peshawar, known as the “City of Flowers.”

The tour aimed to attract foreign tourists and further promote tourism activities in the province. The tour­ists were taken to the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque, Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar, Sethi House, the Heritage Trail, Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex, and the his­toric educational institution, Islamia College. During their visit, they explored museums, temples, British-era fire tenders, and other ancient sites. The tourists were also given a detailed briefing by the conservator of the KP-CTA, Saeed Khan, about the historical significance of the only ancient living city of the Gandhara civiliza­tion. The tourists displayed a keen interest in the vast collection at Peshawar Museum, which includes art, sculptures, coins, manuscripts, statues, ancient books, early versions of the Holy Quran, weapons, clothing, jewelry, inscriptions, paintings from the Mughal and later periods, household items, pottery, as well as local and Persian handicrafts. Sethi Mohallah, also known as Mohallah Sethian, is an old and traditionally arranged neighborhood in the old city of Peshawar, consisting of seven South Asian mansions built by the Sethi family. The foreign visitors savored traditional cuisine and ex­plored historic sites during their visit to the city.

“We will share our experience of visiting this his­toric city when we return to our country,” the tour­ists remarked. They also praised the hospitable and friendly behavior of the locals and the delecta­ble local cuisine. It’s noteworthy that tourists from all around the world are flocking to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, thanks to the efforts made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) to promote tourism and its associated culture.