KP govt puts in place mechanism for repatriation of illegal foreigners

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Minister of Infor­mation and Public Relations for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, has announced a comprehensive strat­egy to address the issue of illegal foreign residents within the prov­ince.

In a press conference held at the Home Department in Peshawar, Minister Kakakhel emphasized the government’s commitment to managing this situation effective­ly. Under this plan, the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Provincial Govern­ment is dedicated to facilitating the voluntary departure of illegal foreigners.

Those who willingly leave Paki­stan will receive facilitation and easy access to the border. Simul­taneously, individuals who do not depart voluntarily will be relocat­ed to designated processing zones and subsequently deported, com­mencing from November 1.

Over 82,000 illegal residents have already voluntarily left the country, with an impressive figure of 11,000 individuals returning to their respective nations just yes­terday. Additionally, 52,000 illegal residents have been identified and mapped in various districts across the province, he said.

The caretaker Minister of In­formation mentioned that a Cen­tral Control Room has been established within the Home De­partment to oversee this signifi­cant operation.

It employs integrated proce­dures to monitor and coordinate efforts, serving as a crucial liaison between provinces, districts, and government departments, ensur­ing that illegal residents are repa­triated in an orderly manner.

Key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed and other senior authorities, were present during the press conference.

Minister Kakakhel empha­sized that the repatriation of ille­gal immigrants will be conducted in three phases. These individu­als will be temporarily housed in designated processing zones from where they will be deported to their home countries.

The plan designates Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Friday and Satur­day for Punjab, and Wednesday and Thursday for Islamabad, Gilg­it-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. He also mentioned that, starting from November 1, the Federal Govern­ment has initiated a single-docu­ment policy, welcoming those en­tering Pakistan only on a passport and visa.

In response to various ques­tions, Minister Kakakhel high­lighted that the primary objec­tive of the Caretaker Provincial Government is the safety of cit­izens’ lives and property. Strict measures have been implement­ed to foster a peaceful environ­ment and economic stability. This initiative includes efforts to curb smuggling, control extortion, ille­gal SIM card usage, and profiteer­ing, all of which have yielded pos­itive results and have contributed to enhanced economic stability in the country.