KP govt puts in place mechanism for repatriation of illegal foreigners

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, has announced a comprehensive strategy to address the issue of illegal foreign residents within the province.
In a press conference held at the Home Department in Peshawar, Minister Kakakhel emphasized the government’s commitment to managing this situation effectively. Under this plan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government is dedicated to facilitating the voluntary departure of illegal foreigners.
Those who willingly leave Pakistan will receive facilitation and easy access to the border. Simultaneously, individuals who do not depart voluntarily will be relocated to designated processing zones and subsequently deported, commencing from November 1.
Over 82,000 illegal residents have already voluntarily left the country, with an impressive figure of 11,000 individuals returning to their respective nations just yesterday. Additionally, 52,000 illegal residents have been identified and mapped in various districts across the province, he said.
The caretaker Minister of Information mentioned that a Central Control Room has been established within the Home Department to oversee this significant operation.
It employs integrated procedures to monitor and coordinate efforts, serving as a crucial liaison between provinces, districts, and government departments, ensuring that illegal residents are repatriated in an orderly manner.
He expressed these views during a press conference at the Home Department, Peshawar, on Tuesday. Key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed and other senior authorities, were present during the press conference.
Minister Kakakhel emphasized that the repatriation of illegal immigrants will be conducted in three phases. These individuals will be temporarily housed in designated processing zones from where they will be deported to their home countries.
The plan designates Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Friday and Saturday for Punjab, and Wednesday and Thursday for Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. He also mentioned that, starting from November 1, the Federal Government has initiated a single-document policy, welcoming those entering Pakistan only on a passport and visa.
In response to various questions, Minister Kakakhel highlighted that the primary objective of the Caretaker Provincial Government is the safety of citizens’ lives and property. Strict measures have been implemented to foster a peaceful environment and economic stability. This initiative includes efforts to curb smuggling, control extortion, illegal SIM card usage, and profiteering, all of which have yielded positive results and have contributed to enhanced economic stability in the country.