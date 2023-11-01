KP Sports Dept holds online public forum

PESHAWAR - Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Ha­meed Ullah Khan, conducted an online public forum (Elec­tronic Kulli Kachehri) attended by affiliated divisions, director­ates, and people from various walks of life.

The secretary of sports said that the event was held in com­pliance with the directives of the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the primary objective of this virtual meeting was to make the department more accessible to individuals who encountered physical ob­stacles in reaching the office.

People from various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) participated in the live forum, registering their concerns. The secretary, in charge of the event, personally addressed the participants’ queries and promptly directed the relevant directorates to handle other is­sues raised during the forum.

The online forum attracted a substantial audience, with over a thousand attendees. During the session, more than a hun­dred complaints were resolved immediately, while the remain­ing concerns will be pursued by the relevant authorities. He ex­pressed his gratitude to all the participants and viewers and as­sured them that all complaints and queries would be addressed promptly and efficiently.