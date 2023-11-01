Lahore’s cultural festival in full swing

LAHORE - Under the auspices of the Punjab government, the vibrant Lahore Lahore Aye festival is in full swing at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. In this spirited event, the renowned classical singers Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan, Shujaat Ali Khan, and Faizan Ali graced the stage, en­chanting the audience with mu­sical performances. The perfor­mance by Sham Chaurasi Gharana, a well-known musical family, re­ceived thunderous applause.

The drama “Aseer-e-Azadi” was presented in another captivat­ing festival segment at Alhamra Hall. The talented cast of “Aseer-e-Azadi” captivated the audience with their extraordinary portrayal of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination, earning resound­ing applause. This powerful pro­duction was a collaborative effort between Alhamra and the Mas Foundation, serving as a poignant voice for the plight of the Kashmiri people and emphasizing the ur­gent need to address the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of its people. The play, written by Mughal and Afzal Nabi and mas­terfully directed by Aamir Ali, res­onated deeply with the audience.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry ex­pressed the council’s unwaver­ing commitment to actively par­ticipate in the festival, delivering purposeful entertainment to the public. He emphasized Alhamra’s continual efforts to promote and nurture the arts and culture.

The Lahore festival at Alhamra will continue its celebration until November 12. Furthermore, the students and teachers of Alham­ra Academy of Performing Arts showcased their artistic talents on the prestigious podium of Al­hamra Hall number two, adding a further layer of artistic excellence to the festivities.