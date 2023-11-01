Local admin initiates action plan for repatriation of illegal foreigners as deadline ends

MULTAN - The local administration initiated an action plan to address the issue of Afghan refugees residing illegally across the Multan division, as the final deadline ended. On the directives of Commission­er Engineer Aamir Khattak, camps for Afghan resi­dents are being established. A total of 656 Afghan individuals are set to be repatriated from the Mul­tan division. In Multan, special temporary accom­modation has been arranged at the Multan Sports Hostel for these individuals, said official sources. The process will occur in two phases, with the first phase focusing on relocating illegally resid­ing Afghan refugees, while the second phase aims to transfer those with expired documents.

Security measures at the temporary accommoda­tions are being bolstered, involving the deployment of personnel from Rescue 1122, Health sector and law enforcers. Moreover, rigorous record-keeping processes are being implemented using digital and manual methods. Additionally, over 150 personnel have been appointed at these temporary residenc­es. Furthermore, police and administrative officers are nominated to supervise the situation closely, with a focus on maintaining law and order. Regional Police Officer Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry empha­sised their presence at various checkpoints.