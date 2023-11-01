Wednesday, November 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lok Mela 2023 kicks off Nov 3

Lok Mela 2023 kicks off Nov 3
Web Desk
11:04 PM | November 01, 2023
National

This year’s Lok Mela - Pakistan’s largest folk festival - will be held from Nov 3 to Nov 12 at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Islamabad.

The festival will showcase the richness of Pakistan’s cultural diversity, featuring provincial pavilions, shopping stalls, food stalls and musical programmes.

Under the theme “Peace and Harmony through Cultural Diversity”, Lok Mela 2023 will highlight the contributions of people from diverse communities to Pakistan’s cultural identity.

A large number of master craftsmen, folk artists, musicians and folk dancers from all over Pakistan are expected to participate in the festival.

The visitors to the festival can expect to experience a variety of cultural activities, including traditional dances, folk music performances, arts and crafts demonstrations, and food from all over Pakistan.

Murad Ali Shah expresses concerns over stalled projects in Sindh

The festival will also feature an open mic programme where talented singers can showcase their voices.

Lok Mela 2023 is a unique event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. It is a must-visit for anyone interested in learning more about Pakistan’s diverse culture and traditions.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1698803800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023