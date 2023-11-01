LPG price slashed by Rs9.95 per kg for Nov

ISLAMABAD-The government Tuesday slashed the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for commercial and domestic consumers by Rs 9.95 per kilogramme (3.8 percent) for the month of November.

As per the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been reduced by Rs 9.95/kg from Rs 260.93/kg in October to Rs 250.98/kg in November.

The revised pricing will have varying impacts on different cylinder sizes. After the cut, the price of domestic cylinder will come down by Rs 117.41 per 11.8kg cylinder, from Rs 3,079.64 in October to Rs 2,962.17 in November. On the other and, the price of 45.4kg commercial cylinder will drop by Rs 451.73.

According to the Ogra, the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.15%. The average dollar exchange rate has however gone down by 6% resulting to decrease in LPG consumer price by Rs.117.47/11.8 kg cylinder (3.8%). The per kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs.9.95.

Ogra has determined the producer price of LPG, assuming a composition of 40 percent propane and 60 percent butane, to be Rs173,069.32 per ton. This price incorporates an excise duty of Rs85 per ton, excluding the petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per ton. Consequently, the total cost for an 11.8 kg cylinder amounts to Rs2,042.22. Before the imposition of an 18 percent general sales tax (GST), the producer price would have been Rs177,738.32 per ton, resulting in a price of Rs2,097.31 per cylinder. The GST on Rs 177,738.32 per ton would have been Rs31,992.90 per ton or Rs377.52 per 11.8 kg cylinder.

Furthermore, Ogra has calculated a maximum producer price of Rs 209,731.22 per ton or Rs 2,474.93 per 11.8 kg cylinder. The marketing, distribution, and transportation margin has been set at Rs35,000 per ton, comprising a marketing margin of Rs17,000 per ton, distribution margin of Rs10,000 per ton, and transportation margin of Rs8,000 per ton, resulting in a total margin of Rs413 per cylinder.

Additionally, consumers are taxed with an 18 percent GST of Rs6,300 per ton or Rs74.34 per 11.8 kg cylinder on the marketing and distribution margin of Rs35,000 per ton. It is worth noting that for the months of September the caretaker government had increased the price of LPG by Rs 39 per kilogram (19.37 percent). For the month of October also, the caretaker government had jacked up the prices of LPG by 8.7 percent or Rs 20.86 per kilogram.