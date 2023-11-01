Master Paints, FG/Din Polo win Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup openers

LAHORE - The grand opening of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, proudly sponsored by United Bank Limited, witnessed exhilarating polo matches at the Lahore Polo Club, where Master Paints and FG/Din Polo claimed victo­ries in thrilling encounters. The Lahore Polo Club played host to a vibrant crowd of polo enthusiasts who gathered to enjoy the day’s exciting matches. Lahore Polo Club President, Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee mem­bers, and a myriad of polo aficionados graced the event with their presence.

The first match of the day un­folded as a closely contested battle, culminating in an electrifying fin­ish. In the last minute, Master Paints showcased their prowess by out­pacing DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel by 7-6½. AmirrezaBehboudi delivered a stellar performance, contributing five crucial goals, while Agha Musa Ali Khan added two more for Master Paints. Meanwhile, DS Polo/Sheik­hoo Steel team, enjoying a handicap advantage of half a goal, saw Nicho­las Roberts smashing five goals, and Daniyal Sheikh notched one.

The second encounter of the day witnessed FG/Din Polo displaying masterful dominance and securing a resounding victory against Newage Cables/Master Paints by 11-5½. Juan Cruz Greguol led the charge, achieving a fan­tastic four-goal performance, while Farhad Shaikh hammered a hat-trick. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Mian Abbas Mukhtar each added two goals to seal the triumph for FG/Din Polo. On the opposing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan shone with four goals, and Alman Jalil Azam contrib­uted one for Newage Cables/Master Paints, which enjoyed a half-goal handicap advantage.